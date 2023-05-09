PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
I-85 North closed near China Grove due to crash, NCDOT says

According to NCDOT, the road is expected to reopen by 2 a.m.
The scene on northbound I-85 at Pine Ridge Road.
The scene on northbound I-85 at Pine Ridge Road.(NCDOT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of I-85 North before Exit 68, NC 152, near China Grove, are closed due to a crash.

As a detour, drivers should take Exit 65 (Old Beatty Ford Road), turn left onto Old Beatty Ford Road, follow Old Beatty Ford Road to US 29, turn right onto US 29 North, follow US 29 North to NC 152, keep right onto NC 152 East and follow NC 152 East to re-access I-85 at Exit 68.

WBTV has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more details on the crash. This story will be updated as more information is released.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

