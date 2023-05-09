Hyundai Kia challenge continues to drive thefts across the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 3 months after Kia and Hyundai rolled out anti-theft software updates to make it harder for thieves to steal cars, the trend continues to rise across the country.

The Kia Hyundai challenge on the social media platform TikTok has shown people how to easily steal cars within minutes.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Kia and Hyundai thefts in Charlotte accounted for 55% of all stolen vehicles in the first three months of the year, compared to just 6% that time last year.

It’s been roughly a year since this challenge took off on social media platforms like TikTok – all encouraging people how to quickly steal Kia and Hyundai model cars.

As you wait for an update or want better security, WBTV talked to a car expert on ways you can do that.

“People are scared to death; they’re trying to figure out how to better protect their cars,” said Robert Yates, the Store Manager of Freeman’s Car Stereo in Charlotte.

Shops specializing in car alarm systems like Freeman’s Car Stereo are seeing an increase in people inquiring about vehicle alarm systems.

Yates said, “A lot of people are waiting….. is the dealership going to do something or are they going to have to come out of pocket themselves? We give them options of what we can do to put a real alarm on it to better protect them.”

The Kia Hyundai upgrades have been rolled out in phases since February. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, upgrades extend the alarm from 30 seconds to a minute and require a key in the ignition to start the vehicle.

Major Luke Sell of the CMPD Special Investigations Bureau said, “For the first quarter of this year, there have been more than 800 Kia and Hyundai vehicles involved in theft and theft attempts, that increase is nearly 1800%. That’s 800 people that can’t go to work, can’t take their kids to school, or go to the doctor.”

Kia’s and Hyundai’s account for more than half of all vehicle thefts in Charlotte – an increase of 1,800%. 95% of Kia & Hyundai thefts in Quarter 1 were committed by a juvenile. pic.twitter.com/tiLS9kaxkq — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 20, 2023

WBTV asked Freeman’s Car Stereo what can car owners do to better protect their cars.

Yates said, “Don’t make yourself look more inviting, don’t have nothing laying out, have it all hidden so that it doesn’t draw any attention, try to park in better areas as far as where you can, but really, I’d get something on my car.”

Freeman’s Car Stereo told WBTV the basic anti-theft systems on cars will not do the trick, and steering wheel locks will not stop thieves.

Yates believes people should consider investing 300 to 600 dollars into a reliable security system for their cars.

“If you have an alarm, if you have starter kill, it’s going to create noise. They want to get in and get out,” said Yates.

Features in some of the security systems include auto start and GPS tracking for your vehicle.

If you’re waiting on the dealer for an update, you can visit the Hyundai Motors site to see if your car’s VIN number is eligible for that security upgrade.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.