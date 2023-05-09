PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hyundai Kia challenge continues to drive thefts across the country

Nearly 3 months after Kia and Hyundai rolled out anti-theft software updates to make it harder for thieves to steal cars, the trend continues to rise
By Lowell Rose
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 3 months after Kia and Hyundai rolled out anti-theft software updates to make it harder for thieves to steal cars, the trend continues to rise across the country.

The Kia Hyundai challenge on the social media platform TikTok has shown people how to easily steal cars within minutes.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Kia and Hyundai thefts in Charlotte accounted for 55% of all stolen vehicles in the first three months of the year, compared to just 6% that time last year.

It’s been roughly a year since this challenge took off on social media platforms like TikTok – all encouraging people how to quickly steal Kia and Hyundai model cars.

As you wait for an update or want better security, WBTV talked to a car expert on ways you can do that.

“People are scared to death; they’re trying to figure out how to better protect their cars,” said Robert Yates, the Store Manager of Freeman’s Car Stereo in Charlotte.

Shops specializing in car alarm systems like Freeman’s Car Stereo are seeing an increase in people inquiring about vehicle alarm systems.

Yates said, “A lot of people are waiting….. is the dealership going to do something or are they going to have to come out of pocket themselves? We give them options of what we can do to put a real alarm on it to better protect them.”

The Kia Hyundai upgrades have been rolled out in phases since February. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, upgrades extend the alarm from 30 seconds to a minute and require a key in the ignition to start the vehicle.

Major Luke Sell of the CMPD Special Investigations Bureau said, “For the first quarter of this year, there have been more than 800 Kia and Hyundai vehicles involved in theft and theft attempts, that increase is nearly 1800%. That’s 800 people that can’t go to work, can’t take their kids to school, or go to the doctor.”

WBTV asked Freeman’s Car Stereo what can car owners do to better protect their cars.

Yates said, “Don’t make yourself look more inviting, don’t have nothing laying out, have it all hidden so that it doesn’t draw any attention, try to park in better areas as far as where you can, but really, I’d get something on my car.”

Freeman’s Car Stereo told WBTV the basic anti-theft systems on cars will not do the trick, and steering wheel locks will not stop thieves.

Yates believes people should consider investing 300 to 600 dollars into a reliable security system for their cars.

“If you have an alarm, if you have starter kill, it’s going to create noise. They want to get in and get out,” said Yates.

Features in some of the security systems include auto start and GPS tracking for your vehicle.

If you’re waiting on the dealer for an update, you can visit the Hyundai Motors site to see if your car’s VIN number is eligible for that security upgrade.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up for miles following a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near China...
Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove
Gloria Satterfield
Attorneys: Report contradicts Murdaugh claim about housekeeper’s death
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says
Midnight Diner opened at its new location across from the Spectrum Center this weekend.
Charlotte’s iconic Midnight Diner reopens in Uptown
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

Man accused of taking explosive devices to Hickory church in court
Police say they arrested 37-year-old Joshua Wayne Hawley after he allegedly brought those two...
Man accused of taking explosive devices to Hickory church in court
Charlotte homeowners concerned over who’s paying to fix subdivision roads
Charlotte homeowners concerned over who’s paying to fix subdivision roads
Hottest day of the year! (So far...) First Alert for possible storms Friday
Hottest day of the year so far! Friday: First Alert Weather Day for storms