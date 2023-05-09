Hottest day of the year so far! Friday: First Alert Weather Day for storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seasonable conditions for the middle of the week and heating back up in time for Mother’s Day!

MID-WEEK: Seasonable temperatures, dry

FRIDAY: Warming back up

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Feeling like summer! Daily storm chances

🔥 We hit 89° at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport today... Hottest day of the year so far!



Meanwhile, Chesterfield (SC) is sitting at 90° as we speak. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/ACjPCiCAbQ — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) May 9, 2023

Tuesday was officially the hottest day of the year so far in Charlotte! High temperatures reached just shy of the 90-degree mark. With our cold front south of the area by Wednesday, cooler temperatures will be moving in for the middle of the work week.

Morning lows will fall back into the upper 50s with high temperatures only reaching the upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine through the middle of the week with a similar setup on the way for Thursday!

Starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, temperatures and rain chances will climb once again. By Mother’s Day, high temperatures will be back around the 90-degree mark with scattered storms possible at times. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Hottest day of the year! (So far...) First Alert for possible storms Friday (WBTV)

Meteorologist Rachel Coutler

