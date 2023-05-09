PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Habitat Cabarrus receives $77,000 grant from Wells Fargo to expand access to affordable homes in Cabarrus County

This funding is part of a $7.5 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the 2023 Wells Fargo Builds program to build and repair more than 350 affordable homes nationwide.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded $77,000 in grant funding to Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County (Habitat Cabarrus) for the third year in a row for a total of $237,000 in support of decent and affordable homes in Cabarrus County. Habitat Cabarrus is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded grant funding nationwide through the 2023 Wells Fargo Builds program to help more, low to moderate income families access affordable homes.

The grant to Habitat Cabarrus along with the support of Wells Fargo volunteers will help fund four houses in the city of Concord in 2023.

“Wells Fargo is so much more than a financial donor to Habitat Cabarrus,” said Habitat Cabarrus CEO Bill Shelton. “The Wells Fargo volunteers have become part of the Habitat family. They support our future homeowners by attending home dedications and even one volunteer, Mike Robert, plans on joining our Weekday Warriors in the future. This is what a true community partnership looks like.”

“Wells Fargo is proud to continue our support of Habitat Cabarrus and their efforts to address affordable housing,” said Karen Lambert, Branch Banking Region Director for Wells Fargo in the Greater Charlotte Region. “Far too many people are facing housing instability and homeownership remains out of reach for millions of families. At Wells Fargo, we believe everyone should have a quality, affordable place to call home, which is the foundation for wellness, dignity, and economic opportunity.”

One of the future homeowners Willie, whose home will be partly funded by the grant is employed by Wells Fargo.

“As an employee of Wells Fargo and a future homeowner of Habitat Cabarrus, I’m grateful for not only the Wells Fargo Builds program but the Wells Fargo Community Giving program that allows me to volunteer 16 hours toward my Sweat Equity requirements,” said Willie. “It has been a challenge as a single mom, working full time and putting in 250 Sweat Equity hours with Habitat Cabarrus; but the program has been a blessing to me and my boys.”

In Cabarrus County, 25 percent of households spend over half of their income on housing.

This funding is part of a $7.5 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the 2023 Wells Fargo Builds program to build and repair more than 350 affordable homes nationwide.

