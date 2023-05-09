PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration

Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock Mascot
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina recently held some of its spring graduation ceremonies, and one graduate stuck out among the rest.

In a video shared on social media, the University showed the former “Cocky” mascot wearing the recognizable shoes from the costume while celebrating.

The school said Sarah Sylvester graduated with a biomedical engineering degree while spending the last two years hyping up crowds as the beloved mascot.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up for miles following a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near China...
Motorcyclist killed in I-85 crash near China Grove
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson. Samantha was killed...
Groom recovering at home after SC crash that killed bride, mom says
A manhunt is underway in Salisbury after a shooting in Spencer, NC
Shooting turned police chase ended in car crash, manhunt, with one still on the loose
59 grams of crack cocaine were recovered, according to police.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges
Raymond Davis is accused of killing a man on Thanksgiving Day.
‘You don’t give a murderer bond’: Statesville mom wants son’s accused killer to stay in jail

Latest News

Breaking News
Officials: 1 hurt in Union Co. crash between school bus, dump truck
The program is called Full Futures and the grand opening was at Garinger High School in east...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools unveils new initiative on food, agricultural learning
Dashcam footage was released in connection with a lawsuit alleging York County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit: Deputies fired nearly 50 shots at suicidal York County man
The AnnaCraig boutique on the square was honored for storefront beautification.
Downtown Salisbury Inc. announces recipients for grants: Funds made possible through the Duke Energy Foundation
Dr. Ronald Hash, a native of Wytheville, Va., is a bishop in the Church of God Apostolic, Inc....
2023 Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Award recipients announced