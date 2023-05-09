PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
DNA testing leads to an arrest in a 28-year-old cold case

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold case in Mecklenburg County has gone unsolved for 28 years but on Tuesday police made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation that happened in 1994. The break in the case came after a sexual assault test kit was analyzed and linked to another sexual assault case.

James Wayne Ingersoll
James Wayne Ingersoll(MCSO)

“On June 17, 1994, at 1:30 a.m., a 39-year-old victim reported to CMPD that an unknown subject had broken into her residence and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. A sexual assault kit was completed on the victim and analyzed. Additional testing of the evidence was conducted in 2018, and in 2019, the forensic samples from the scene were linked to another sex assault in Columbia, South Carolina that happened in 2010,” according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Additional funding for rape test kits has helped law enforcement solve cold cases across the state over the past several years.

“As a result of years of extensive forensic testing and evidence examination, the CMPD’s Crime Lab and Cold Case Unit identified the suspect as James Wayne Ingersoll (DOB 11/06/1972). On Thursday, May 4, 2023, members of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) located and apprehended Ingersoll in Concord, North Carolina. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the Columbia Police Department also assisted. The victims have been notified of the arrest,” police said.

“The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.”

