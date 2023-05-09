PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte city workers calling for better pay in proposed budget

While a discussion was held on the proposed budget, the Charlotte City Council won’t have final say until June.
The proposal currently allots a 6% salary increase.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders discussed the proposed $3.3 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which starts in July.

The new budget, which is $100 million more than last year, includes a proposed 6% increase in the general fund budget, which are residents’ tax dollars.

It also sets forth a decrease in the property tax rate compared to last year.

When it comes to funded projects, city leaders are setting aside millions to improve affordable housing, conserve trees, make neighborhoods safer with violence prevention programs, and pay first responders more.

In addition, they plan to invest $300 million in the Charlotte Area Transit System, which is a more than 100% increase in funding compared to last year.

During Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting, the proposal drew criticism from city employees, dozens of whom protested outside the government center before speaking directly to the city council about their desire for a 12% pay increase.

While the budget is not set in stone, city leaders only have weeks to consider changes. The council will make adjustments and take an unofficial vote on this later this month, before deciding whether to adopt the budget in June.

