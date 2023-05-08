Youth crime focus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police ahead of summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be in Charlotte Monday to talk about threats facing children and their mental health.

Stein, who is running for governor, is hosting a community panel at 9 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte. The conversation will include topics like teen suicide, vaping and social media use.

In Charlotte, teens were once again at the center of violence over the weekend. In fact, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the number of crimes related to teenage habitual offenders is making their jobs extremely difficult.

Recently, the CMPD shared stats for three teens who’ve been arrested over and over. The first one is 16 years old and has been arrested 58 times for 106 different crimes. The other two - 15 and 17 years old - have also been arrested dozens of times for different crimes.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police recently released statistics on their top juvenile offenders. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police / WBTV)

During a briefing two weeks ago, police say they’re prepared for what’s to come.

“I’m not sure if our numbers will increase per se, but we are prepared for that. Each division has their own hot spots, their own areas. So, they have been tasked to come up with a summertime plan,” CMPD Dep. Chief Tonya Arrington previously said.

The latest violence happened Sunday night at Mallard Creek Park, where a teen was shot during a large gathering.

That teen had serious injuries. Police haven’t said whether they have anyone in custody.

CMPD officers also continue to promote programs specifically for teens that can help keep kids on the right track. They also stress parents or caretakers know where their kids are and who they’re spending time with, especially ahead of the start of summer.

