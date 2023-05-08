PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Warm stretch of weather ahead

There is the chance for a stray shower in the afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’ve got a stretch of warm weather this week, with temperatures already starting out in the 60s.

It hit 80 degrees on Sunday and highs are expected to climb even higher on Monday, topping out at 83 degrees.

There is a chance for a stray shower starting around 12 p.m. and going through 9 p.m.

We’ll cool down slightly on Wednesday before the temperatures head back up for Thursday and Friday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning...
Medic: At least 7 vehicles involved in northeast Charlotte crash
The crash happened on Miller Chapel Rd. near Shue Road.
6 hurt in Rowan Co. crash on Saturday
A person was killed after a car and scooter collided in Uptown on Saturday evening.
1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
An officer and a police K-9 were shot by a barricaded suspect in Granville County on Friday...
NC police officer, K-9 shot in standoff with barricaded suspect

Latest News

This evening, there will be chances for some scattered thunderstorms to move from the mountains...
Storms possible this week as unseasonably warm weather moves in
Warm temperatures and scattered rain chances start the workweek
Warm temperatures and scattered rain chances start the workweek
Warm temperatures and scattered rain chances start the workweek
7 day
Warm temperatures and scattered rain chances start the workweek