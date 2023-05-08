Warm stretch of weather ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’ve got a stretch of warm weather this week, with temperatures already starting out in the 60s.

It hit 80 degrees on Sunday and highs are expected to climb even higher on Monday, topping out at 83 degrees.

There is a chance for a stray shower starting around 12 p.m. and going through 9 p.m.

We’ll cool down slightly on Wednesday before the temperatures head back up for Thursday and Friday.

