A very warm week ahead with daily t-storm chances today and Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. There will be a few, isolated t-storms that will fire up this afternoon/evening – beware of lightning and briefly heavy downpours! Overnight, temperatures will to the lower to middle 60s.

• Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-storms

• Tuesday: Few PM t-storms

• Wednesday: Cool down, sunny & comfortable

Tuesday will bring even warmer weather with high temperatures in the upper 80s with a few hit or miss t-storms starting in the afternoon.

As a cold front passes, Wednesday will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lots of sun! The rest of the work week will feature a warming trend with highs in the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

