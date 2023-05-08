PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

A very warm week ahead with daily t-storm chances today and Tuesday

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. There will be a few, isolated t-storms that will fire up this afternoon/evening – beware of lightning and briefly heavy downpours! Overnight, temperatures will to the lower to middle 60s.

•     Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-storms

•     Tuesday: Few PM t-storms

•     Wednesday: Cool down, sunny & comfortable

Tuesday will bring even warmer weather with high temperatures in the upper 80s with a few hit or miss t-storms starting in the afternoon.

.
.(WBTV)

As a cold front passes, Wednesday will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lots of sun! The rest of the work week will feature a warming trend with highs in the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

.
.(WBTV)

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning...
Medic: At least 7 vehicles involved in northeast Charlotte crash
The crash happened on Miller Chapel Rd. near Shue Road.
6 hurt in Rowan Co. crash on Saturday
A person was killed after a car and scooter collided in Uptown on Saturday evening.
1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
An officer and a police K-9 were shot by a barricaded suspect in Granville County on Friday...
NC police officer, K-9 shot in standoff with barricaded suspect

Latest News

A very warm week ahead with daily t-storm chances today and Tuesday
We'll hit the mid-80s on Monday as a warming trend continues.
Very warm start to the week, afternoon storms possible
Warm stretch of weather ahead
This evening, there will be chances for some scattered thunderstorms to move from the mountains...
Storms possible this week as unseasonably warm weather moves in