Very warm start to the week, afternoon storms possible
Look for it to be mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the low to mid-60s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’ll be mostly cloudy, breezy at times, very warm and humid today with highs in the low to middle 80s. There may be an isolated thunderstorm or two around during the afternoon and evening hours.
- Today: Warm and humid, few PM storms
- Tuesday: Warmest day of the year, few storms
- Rest of week: Lots of sunshine, warm and dry
There may be a stray shower around overnight, but the better chance for scattered thunderstorms will actually arrive in the afternoon hours Tuesday. Any rain that comes Tuesday will be after we reach the upper 80s, making Tuesday the warmest day of the year.
The second part of the workweek features warm and dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine to go around each day. Highs will range from the seasonal upper 70s Wednesday to the lower 80s Thursday before rising into the middle 80s on Friday.
Afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s are forecast for the weekend with a thunderstorm chance developing by Sunday.
