Very warm start to the week, afternoon storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’ll be mostly cloudy, breezy at times, very warm and humid today with highs in the low to middle 80s. There may be an isolated thunderstorm or two around during the afternoon and evening hours.

FIRST ALERT: Isolated thunderstorms are back in the forecast for the #CLT area today, mainly during the PM hours. A few more Tuesday as well before a front moves east and we dry out midweek. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/JZf6qIzMHz — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 8, 2023

Look for it to be mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the low to mid-60s.

There may be a stray shower around overnight, but the better chance for scattered thunderstorms will actually arrive in the afternoon hours Tuesday. Any rain that comes Tuesday will be after we reach the upper 80s, making Tuesday the warmest day of the year.

FIRST ALERT: This will wind up being the warmest week of the year, with most afternoons topping out in the 80s, well above normal for eve this time of the year. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/D9Z7e5ipRX — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 8, 2023

The second part of the workweek features warm and dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine to go around each day. Highs will range from the seasonal upper 70s Wednesday to the lower 80s Thursday before rising into the middle 80s on Friday.

Afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s are forecast for the weekend with a thunderstorm chance developing by Sunday.

FIRST ALERT: This will be a very warm week around the #CLT area, with most days getting up into the 80s. A few thunderstorms around today, Tuesday & Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/tlorA1TwBY — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 8, 2023

