PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Very warm start to the week, afternoon storms possible

Look for it to be mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the low to mid-60s.
We’ll cool down slightly on Wednesday before the temperatures head back up for Thursday and Friday.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’ll be mostly cloudy, breezy at times, very warm and humid today with highs in the low to middle 80s. There may be an isolated thunderstorm or two around during the afternoon and evening hours.

  • Today: Warm and humid, few PM storms
  • Tuesday: Warmest day of the year, few storms
  • Rest of week: Lots of sunshine, warm and dry

Look for it to be mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the low to mid-60s.

There may be a stray shower around overnight, but the better chance for scattered thunderstorms will actually arrive in the afternoon hours Tuesday. Any rain that comes Tuesday will be after we reach the upper 80s, making Tuesday the warmest day of the year.

The second part of the workweek features warm and dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine to go around each day. Highs will range from the seasonal upper 70s Wednesday to the lower 80s Thursday before rising into the middle 80s on Friday.

Afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s are forecast for the weekend with a thunderstorm chance developing by Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning...
Medic: At least 7 vehicles involved in northeast Charlotte crash
The crash happened on Miller Chapel Rd. near Shue Road.
6 hurt in Rowan Co. crash on Saturday
A person was killed after a car and scooter collided in Uptown on Saturday evening.
1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
An officer and a police K-9 were shot by a barricaded suspect in Granville County on Friday...
NC police officer, K-9 shot in standoff with barricaded suspect

Latest News

Warm stretch of weather ahead
This evening, there will be chances for some scattered thunderstorms to move from the mountains...
Storms possible this week as unseasonably warm weather moves in
Warm temperatures and scattered rain chances start the workweek
Warm temperatures and scattered rain chances start the workweek
Warm temperatures and scattered rain chances start the workweek