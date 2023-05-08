Summer-like days ahead! Few opportunities for scattered storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was an above-average start to the work week and Tuesday will be even warmer! After waking up in the mid 60s, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s across much of the area.

TUESDAY: Feeling like June, few storms

MID-WEEK: Dry, less humid, seasonable

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Warming back up, few storms

The forecast high temperature in Charlotte is 88-degrees. A few storms will be possible in our northwestern counties for the early morning commute with scattered storms redeveloping by the afternoon and early evening hours as a cold front pushes south.

This cold front will usher in more seasonable and less humid air for the middle of the work week. Highs will top out on either side of the 80-degree mark Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

Friday into Mother’s Day Weekend, the well above-average, more humid conditions return! Highs will be back in the upper 80s by Mother’s Day, with scattered showers and storms possible for the weekend.

