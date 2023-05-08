PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 2 ‘suspicious devices’ found at Hickory church

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Federal authorities are assisting in the investigation after two suspicious devices were left at a Hickory church on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, officers were called to the MarketPlace Church on N.C.127 in reference to the suspicious devices.

Hickory Police Department requested the assistance of the FBI, the Gaston County Bomb Squad and the Gastonia Bomb Squad.

Officers said the scene was rendered safe and the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

No other information was immediately available.

