PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate

Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a knife to school.(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff, Samantha Valentino and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate, according to school officials.

In a press release from Whitley County Schools, officials said a student at Whitley North Elementary School brought a knife to school Monday and used it to injure a classmate.

Officials said the classmate was injured in the shoulder.

WKYT reports the teacher immediately intervened, and the school resource officer then took control of the situation.

School officials said it’s unclear how the student got the knife to school.

In a message sent out to parents about the incident, officials asked parents to talk to their children and tell them that it is against the law to bring weapons of any kind to school.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning...
Medic: At least 7 vehicles involved in northeast Charlotte crash
The crash happened on Miller Chapel Rd. near Shue Road.
6 hurt in Rowan Co. crash on Saturday
A person was killed after a car and scooter collided in Uptown on Saturday evening.
1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
Gloria Satterfield
Attorneys: Report contradicts Murdaugh claim about housekeeper’s death

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Opening statements begin for fatal NY limo crash trial
Teachers demand Union County Public Schools starts all-remote
Sheriff: Students’ tips led to the discovery of handgun at NC middle school