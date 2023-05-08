PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
New details expected in fraud lawsuit regarding Murdaugh housekeeper’s death

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - New developments are expected to be learned Monday in the lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh and Nautilus Insurance Company.

The company says Murdaugh lied about the details surrounding the death of the family’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, in 2018.

Murdaugh got settlement money from her death and her family never did.

Last week, Murdaugh admitted the story that Satterfield tripped over a dog and fell was a lie. His attorney says he invented the story so insurers would pay the settlement, which he got in 2021.

Related: Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division accused Murdaugh of fraudulently keeping more than $3 million of the insurance claim meant for Satterfield’s family.

In this lawsuit, Nautilus is looking to recover that money from the settlement. A news conference is happening Monday at 9 a.m. over Zoom to discuss the latest in this case.

