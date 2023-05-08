PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged for robbery of Gastonia Kohl’s where employee was pepper sprayed

James Randall Willard
James Randall Willard(City of Gastonia)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department charged a man for the armed robbery of a Kohl’s in January 2023.

“31-year-old James Randall Willard of Bessemer City, North Carolina for the January 17 armed robbery of a Kohl’s store. On January 17, GPD officers responded to the Kohl’s store on E. Franklin Boulevard for an armed robbery that just occurred,” according to police.

Police say the suspect used a hammer to smash the glass display case containing wedding rings and more, then pepper sprayed an employee.

“On January 26, detectives released surveillance video of the suspect and asked the public for help identifying him. Investigators received numerous tips and ultimately identified Willard as the suspect. After identifying Willard, detectives learned that he was in jail in another county on an unrelated charge,” according to police.

“Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Willard charging him for the Kohl’s robbery. He was transported to the Gaston County Jail and he is being held on a $52,000 bond.”

