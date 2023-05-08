Jiggy with Piggy BBQ competition results announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kansas City Barbeque judges spent Saturday and Sunday very carefully judging over teams from eleven states who competed in the categories of chicken, ribs, pork and brisket at the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival in Kannapolis.

This year, the City hosted a two-day Masters Series Competition and a Backyard Series Competition. Winners were selected in all categories both days, in both the Masters and Backyard Series.

Judges, from several states, chose the winners based on taste, appearance and tenderness.

Saturday’s Master Series Competition Winners were:

Grand Champion: Redneck Scientific, Angier, NCReserve Champion: Fergolicious BBQ, Gardner, KS

First Place Chicken – Fergolicious BBQ, Gardner, KC

First Place Pork Ribs – Redneck Scientific, Angier, NC

First Place Pork – Muttley Crew, Apex, NC

First Place Brisket – Redneck Scientific, Angier, NC

Sunday’s Master Series Competition Winners were:

Grand Champion: One Eyed Pig, Union, SCReserve Champion: Chunky BBQ, Harrisburg, PA

First Place Chicken – Rooters-N-Tooters, Mt. Pleasant, TN

First Place Pork Ribs – Lady of Q, Ramona, CA

First Place Pork – Under the Radar, Kingsport, TN

First Place Brisket – Bushmaster BBQ, Lakewood, CO

Saturday’s Backyard Series Competition Winners were:

Grand Champion: Bourbon & Blues BBQ of Wilmington, N.C.Reserve Champion: Red Smoke Bar-B-Que, Powhatan, VA

First Place Chicken – Jury’s Out, Vestavia, AL

First Place Pork Ribs – Bourbon & Blues BBQ, Wilmington, NC

Sunday’s Backyard Series Competition Winners were:

Grand Champion: Bourbon & Blues BBQ of Wilmington, N.C.Reserve Champion: LeeLa Q, Cullman, AL

First Place Chicken – Red Smoke BBQ, Powhatan, VA

First Place Pork Ribs – Tasker’s BBQ Supply, Glendale, WV

During the event hundreds of people participated in the People’s Choice Pork Contest. The public was able to buy tickets and could taste some of the best pork in the U.S. Proceeds from the ticket sales are distributed to area non-profits who assist with the festival.

People’s Choice Pork Contest Top Ten Winners

1st Place: T&S BBQ - Shawn Colligan. Parkersburg, WV

Pan Number 1

2nd Place: HessHogs - Josh Hess. Ofallon, MO

Pan Number 4

3rd Place: Hold Your Horses BBQ - Cary Chasteen, Griffin, GA

Pan Number 7

4th Place: Big Dog BBQ - Theresa Bell, Virginia Beach, VA

Pan Number 47

5th Place: The Sauce & All - Martin Almond, Concord, NC

Pan Number 49

6th Place: EB’s Bar-B-Que - Brian Elkins, Charlotte, NC

Pan Number 21

7th Place: Fred Vegas Smokers - Chris Salsberry, Ravenel, SC

Pan Number 39

8th Place: Wolf’s Revenge BBQ - Chiles Cridlin, Henrico, VA

Pan Number 25

9th Place: Rooters-N-Tooters - Paul Keltner, Mt. Pleasant, TN

Pan Number 13

10th Place: Who Cares BBQ - Donald Cook, Iron Station, NC

Pan Number 17

