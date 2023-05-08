PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

FDA recalls some at-home COVID-19 tests over possible bacteria risk

According to the FDA, this recall pertains to certain lots of the SD Biosensor Pilot COVID-19 At-Home tests distributed by Roche Diagnostics.
Officials with the FDA said they have concerns about possible bacterial contamination in the test’s liquid solution.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people who still have the at-home COVID-19 tests that some of them need to be thrown out.

According to the FDA, this recall pertains to certain lots of the SD Biosensor Pilot COVID-19 At-Home tests distributed by Roche Diagnostics.

Officials with the FDA said they have concerns about possible bacterial contamination in the test’s liquid solution.

The FDA is saying that half a million of these tests went to CVS Health, while another 16,000 went to Amazon. Officials claim none of the tests were distributed through the federal government.

Anyone who has one of the recalled test kits should throw it in the trash. People should not pour the liquid down the drain.

The entire list of recalled lot numbers can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning...
Medic: At least 7 vehicles involved in northeast Charlotte crash
The crash happened on Miller Chapel Rd. near Shue Road.
6 hurt in Rowan Co. crash on Saturday
A person was killed after a car and scooter collided in Uptown on Saturday evening.
1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
An officer and a police K-9 were shot by a barricaded suspect in Granville County on Friday...
NC police officer, K-9 shot in standoff with barricaded suspect

Latest News

Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train
Police responded to a shooting Sunday at Mallard Creek Park that injured a teen.
Youth crime focus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police ahead of summer
A gunman opened fire at an outdoor outlet mall in Allen, Texas, killing eight people and...
GRAPHIC: Mall shooting suspect may have link to right-wing extremism, source says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs