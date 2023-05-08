Examining e-scooter safety after a teenager was killed in Uptown over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD released the name of the scooter death victim as 16-year-old Carlos David Caro Sevilla. Sevilla died this weekend when his scooter and a pick-up truck collided at the intersection of Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Truist Field and Romare Bearden Park.

Safety tips listed on the Bird scooter apps tell people to use bike lanes or the road unless other rules are in place.

Riders should watch for pedestrians, follow local traffic laws, be mindful of road conditions and only one is allowed to ride the scooter at a given time.

According to signage on the scooters, riders are told not to use sidewalks.

Chris Dillon, who ides e-scooters said, “I know that they ask us to ride on the street not the sidewalk but that just doesn’t seem like the safest place to put a scooter with other cars.”

Jeff Eccles, who also rides e-scooters said, “If I see a crowd of people, I’ll then go to the street side and go around them and give them plenty of room. I’ve ridden on streets but not heavy traffic, I think that’s really, reckless.”

According to city ordinance in Charlotte, people riding e-scooters are not allowed on sidewalks in the Central Business District of Charlotte, that’s between Church Street, College Street, 7th Street, and Brooklyn Village Avenue.

Hunter Gillespie is an attorney for Auger and Auger Personal Injury Lawyers explained the ordinance and does not represent anyone from this weekend’s crash.

“You are able to ride on the sidewalks in the city of Charlotte outside of that particular block, however, you asked that you ride safely on the left side to avoid other foot traffic and things like that,” said Gillespie.

According to the Bird app, the scooters and app have features that slow and stop scooters when they’re in community safety zones, like the one in place in Uptown Charlotte.

Hunter Gillespie with Auger and Auger believes the city should review the electric scooter ordinance to make sure it’s up to date. The attorney also believes more bike and pedestrian lanes would make it safer.

Gillespie added, “It’s up to the drivers also to keep everyone safe so drivers need to be keeping a proper lookout and people on the scooters also need to be keeping a proper lookout for vehicles as well.”

Bird released a statement to WBTV: “We are deeply saddened for those impacted by this tragic accident and our hearts go out to the victim’s friends and family. Bird is in touch with law enforcement as it investigates this tragedy. Given that ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.”

