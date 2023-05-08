Charlotte’s iconic Midnight Diner reopens in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The legendary Midnight Diner is open for business once again.

The iconic Charlotte diner got back to serving customers on Sunday, creating a sizzling buzz around the city.

“The customers come for Midnight Diner. They don’t come for where the property’s at,” Angela Sadler said. “We were at the Red Eye Diner working until this one came back open, but this one just feels more like home for us because we’ve been here for so long.”

Last September, the restaurant announced it was moving to the Uptown area after plans for a huge redevelopment at its old location were announced at the intersection of East Carson Boulevard and South Tryon Street.

For restaurant-goers, the move to East Trade Street hasn’t changed the feeling of the diner’s atmosphere.

“It’s pretty much like a time machine,” one customer said. “Coming in here and seeing the old accents, I really like it a lot.”

After nearly 13 years in business, it’s easy to see that while the location may have changed, the community’s appetite for the staple restaurant sure hasn’t.

Development at the diner’s former site will include new residential and retail space on the outer edges of South End.

