Charleston Co. deputy shot during traffic stop released from hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned into a deadly exchange of gunfire.

It happened at 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of 4915 Savannah Hwy.

Deputy Evan Cubbage, who has been with the sheriff’s office for three years, conducted a traffic stop in the Ravenel area.

After a brief interaction with the two people in the car, Cubbage called for backup, Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a Sunday night news conference.

Once a second deputy arrived, Graziano said the passenger opened fire, striking Cubbage three times. Then, both deputies return fire, killing the male passenger, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says that Cubbage was taken to MUSC with serious injuries. However, according to Knapp, Cubbage was released from the hospital Sunday night.

“This traffic stop kind of highlights the danger of the day in and day out these guys do every day on these traffic stops,” Graziano said. “They put themselves in harm’s way.”

The driver of the car, a woman, was detained after the incident. Graziano claims that South Carolina Law Enforcement, which has been called in to investigate, will determine if the woman will face any charges.

When asked about the support the sheriff’s office received from other agencies after the incident, Graziano called it “invaluable.”

“It’s not just our officers, but it’s all the jurisdictions around the county, Berkeley County, Summerville, Dorchester County, everyone showed up to support this,” the sheriff said. “...They know what they’re getting into when they put on the uniform, but to have that support, knowing that it could have been them, is immeasurable.”

SLED is investigating the shooting, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings. The second deputy involved in the shooting was not hurt, Knapp said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the man killed in the shooting.

Graziano’s full news conference can be viewed below:

