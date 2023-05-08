PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Attorney General Josh Stein talks teen violence after weekend shooting in Charlotte

More frustration after a weekend of violence in Charlotte has people talking about how to address the continued pattern people are tired of seeing.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More frustration after a weekend of violence in Charlotte has people talking about how to address the continued pattern people are tired of seeing.

Like the shooting that happened at Mallard Creek Park over the weekend. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said a large gathering was at the park before shots were fired --- and it was captured on a TikTok video.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck and a 14-year-old was also hurt but she was not treated. Three vehicles were also shot into.

Will Adams is with Team Trublue -- a nonprofit working in the community to stop the violence. He just returned from a trip to Washington, D.C. -- with a group of kids -- in an effort to show them perseverance and hard work pays off.

“They were like coach, you know, why did this happen? Why did he continually pull out guns like it’s not good? It’s not good. This is what the kids were saying,” Adams said.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein -- who was in Charlotte Monday spoke with WBTV about the ongoing violence.

“We have to keep guns out of violent people’s hands. That’s what background checks do. We need to be able to remove guns from people who are a risk to themselves and others. That’s what a Red Flag Law guys, we need to keep really dangerous weapons like AR-15s out of young people’s hands. That’s what raising the age to 21 would do. We need a safe storage campaign, so the guns don’t get taken by kids or criminals and used to kill people. All of those are simple ideas, each one of which will make a difference,” Stein said.

Adams says you don’t have to be in an organization to make a difference.

“You have to get off the TV. You got to get off from behind the radio, you got to get off the couch. You got to get out here in this community. And you got to let the community know that you stand for it. Do not wait for this to hit your door,” he said.

