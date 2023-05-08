PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 person rescued after Charlotte apartment fire

The fire happened Monday evening on Magnolia Hill Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rescued after an apartment fire Monday evening in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The department said the fire happened on Magnolia Hill Drive. Light smoke was showing when firefighters arrived.

No further details were released.

