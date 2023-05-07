PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warm temperatures and scattered rain chances start the workweek

More summer-like conditions can be expected for Monday and Tuesday.
This evening, there will be chances for some scattered thunderstorms to move from the mountains into the Charlotte metro area.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have more humidity and warmer temperatures headed our way over the next few days. There will be chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms in the afternoon but most of this week looks dry.

  • Monday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers and storms.
  • Tuesday: Very warm, PM scattered showers and storms.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

We will end the weekend with chances for thunderstorms as we continue to track a line of thunderstorms moving out of eastern Tennessee and western Virginia. For the overnight, the chances for storms will quickly diminish.

Monday afternoon Futurecast
Monday afternoon Futurecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Expect partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures in the 60s. More summer-like conditions can be expected for Monday and Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 80s along with chances for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

By Wednesday and Thursday high pressure will begin to build across the Mid-Atlantic keeping our area mostly sunny and dry. Highs will only warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Friday and Saturday, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Next Sunday some scattered storm will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

