Storms possible this week as unseasonably warm weather moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More unseasonably warm weather and chances for thunderstorms can be expected for the start of the week.

Today : Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers & storms

Monday : Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers & storms

Tuesday: Very warm, PM scattered showers & storms

Most of today will be dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. This evening there will be chances for some scattered thunderstorms to move from the mountains into the Charlotte metro area; some storms could be strong to severe. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible early tonight otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the beginning of the week along with the chances for afternoon thunderstorms.

On Monday, highs will warm into the low to mid-80s and there will be a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon.

Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

On Tuesday, some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Friday and next Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

Forecast high temperatures (First Alert Weather)

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

