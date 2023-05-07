South Charlotte fire seriously injures 1

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crews were able to control the fire in about an hour.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overnight fire in south Charlotte seriously injured one person Saturday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire broke out around midnight off the 3400 block of Abbey Hill Lane.

According to crews, 30 firefighters were able to get the fire under control after about an hour.

One person was seriously injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

