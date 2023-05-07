South Charlotte fire seriously injures 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overnight fire in south Charlotte seriously injured one person Saturday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire broke out around midnight off the 3400 block of Abbey Hill Lane.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 3400 block Abbey Hill Ln. Heavy fire showing on arrival. Engine 24 area. pic.twitter.com/HBykwj9S81 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 7, 2023

According to crews, 30 firefighters were able to get the fire under control after about an hour.

One person was seriously injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

