PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: 7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas

Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they...
Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop, police in Brownsville, Texas, said Sunday.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants in the border city. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
An officer and a police K-9 were shot by a barricaded suspect in Granville County on Friday...
NC police officer, K-9 shot in standoff with barricaded suspect
A man was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle in Catawba County on Friday night.
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle during Catawba County crash
A person was killed after a car and scooter collided in Uptown on Saturday evening.
1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area
A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning...
Medic: At least 7 vehicles involved in northeast Charlotte crash

Latest News

Person found shot, killed in southeast Charlotte
The second annual Salute to Single Moms was hosted by an outreach organization here in...
Charlotte event celebrates single moms ahead of Mother's Day
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Worries grow about Ukraine nuke plant amid evacuations
Carl’s Jr. has brought out artificial intelligence to take orders at drive-thrus.
This fast food restaurant is using AI to take orders
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
‘Big lunch’ follows big coronation celebrating King Charles