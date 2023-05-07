PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Person found shot, killed in south Charlotte

They were pronounced dead at the scene.
One person was found dead Saturday night off of Old Providence Road.
One person was found dead Saturday night off of Old Providence Road.(John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night in south Charlotte.

Police were called out around 9 p.m. to the 5800 block of Old Providence Road after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found one person had been shot. Medic pronounced them dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Trietley is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
An officer and a police K-9 were shot by a barricaded suspect in Granville County on Friday...
NC police officer, K-9 shot in standoff with barricaded suspect
A man was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle in Catawba County on Friday night.
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle during Catawba County crash
A person was killed after a car and scooter collided in Uptown on Saturday evening.
1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.
Police investigating deadly crash in north Charlotte

Latest News

An overnight fire in south Charlotte seriously injured one person Saturday night, according to...
South Charlotte fire seriously injures 1
A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning...
Medic: At least 7 vehicles involved in northeast Charlotte crash
A person was killed after a car and scooter collided in Uptown on Saturday evening.
1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area
NC police officer, K-9 shot in standoff with barricaded suspect