Person found shot, killed in south Charlotte
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night in south Charlotte.
Police were called out around 9 p.m. to the 5800 block of Old Providence Road after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.
When they arrived, they found one person had been shot. Medic pronounced them dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Trietley is the lead detective assigned to this case.
The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
