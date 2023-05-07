Person found shot, killed in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night in south Charlotte.

Police were called out around 9 p.m. to the 5800 block of Old Providence Road after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found one person had been shot. Medic pronounced them dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Trietley is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.