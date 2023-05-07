PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.(PxHere)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
An officer and a police K-9 were shot by a barricaded suspect in Granville County on Friday...
NC police officer, K-9 shot in standoff with barricaded suspect
A man was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle in Catawba County on Friday night.
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle during Catawba County crash
A person was killed after a car and scooter collided in Uptown on Saturday evening.
1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area
A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning...
Medic: At least 7 vehicles involved in northeast Charlotte crash

Latest News

Person found shot, killed in southeast Charlotte
The second annual Salute to Single Moms was hosted by an outreach organization here in...
Charlotte event celebrates single moms ahead of Mother's Day
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 07: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team makes a point in Miami
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man