Medic: At least 7 vehicles involved in northeast Charlotte crash

The crash happened near the Jeff Gordon Expressway.
A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning and a stretch of interstate closed in northeast Charlotte.(MEDIC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 85 left three people hurt Sunday morning and a stretch of interstate closed in northeast Charlotte.

According to Medic, at least seven vehicles were involved. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 85 south by exit 48. That’s part of the Jeff Gordon Expressway and can connect drivers with interstates 77 and 485.

Out of all seven cars, only three people were taken to the hospital. They were all found to have minor injuries, according to Medic.

Information about how the crash happened hasn’t been released yet.

All roads reopened around 7:30 a.m.

