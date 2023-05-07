Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team makes a point in Miami

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 07: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, arrives on the grid during the Miami GP at Miami International Autodrome on Sunday May 07, 2023 in Miami, United States of America. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)(Andy Hone | Andy Hone / LAT Images)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Haas F1 Team, based in Kannapolis, managed to add another championship point on Sunday with a p10 finish for driver Kevin Magnussen in in the Miami Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Nico Hulkenberg brought his Haas home to a p15 finish.

Up front, the Max Verstappen got the victory, followed by his Red Bull teammate Serio Perez. The third spot on the podium went to Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

This story will be updated.

