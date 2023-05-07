Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team makes a point in Miami

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Haas F1 Team, based in Kannapolis, managed to add another championship point on Sunday with a p10 finish for driver Kevin Magnussen in in the Miami Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Nico Hulkenberg brought his Haas home to a p15 finish.

Up front, the Max Verstappen got the victory, followed by his Red Bull teammate Serio Perez. The third spot on the podium went to Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

This story will be updated.

