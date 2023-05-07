Charlotte event celebrates single mothers ahead of Mother’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, single mothers in the area were celebrated during an event called Salute to Single Moms.

The second annual Salute to Single Moms was hosted by an outreach organization here in Charlotte called Hope 2 Heal.

Its founder, Akya Canada, said as a single mother herself, it’s important to uplift and encourage other single moms.

“We wanted to be different and take the time out to celebrate the single moms. Those who may not get the calls on Mother’s Day saying, ‘Hey, thank you for being a good mom.’ They may not have a significant other so we want to be that love that they need,” said Canada.

During the event, single mothers celebrated one another and shared their stories of perseverance. Ayanna Foust was one of the single mothers attending the event. Foust shared that she became a single mother at a young age.

“I became a mom at 16 so you know it was difficult,” said Foust. Foust said she is now a single mother to a 22-year-old and a two-year-old.

She also shared that after becoming a mother at 16, she struggled with constantly making a way out of no way to provide for her son.

“Having to be at multiple places at multiple times, sometimes I couldn’t be there for my son, because he may have had a basketball game so I’m either arriving late or I’m not there. I worked two jobs. I worked a third shift job and a first shift job,” said Foust.

Foust credits having a village to help support her and her kids during difficult times.

Foust shared that the Salute to Single Moms event not only provides a safe place for single mothers to be seen and heard, but a place to connect and help build their own village for support.

“Just to be part of something like this may give you that hope. You may be feeling down or depressed but having single moms like you around you can help you get through the hard times,” said Foust.

Foust also shared that her son whom she had when she was 16 years old is set to graduate from college next week from Appalachian State University.

Canada said she hopes to host other events catered to single mothers over the summer. She also spoke about how these events not only uplift and encourage single mothers but how they can possibly help others better understand the challenges of being a single mother and help clear up any misconceptions about single moms.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.