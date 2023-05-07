6 hurt in Rowan Co. crash on Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 6 people were hurt in a two-car crash in Rowan County on Saturday, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 1:00 p.m. on Miller Chapel Road near Shue Road. Troopers say two vehicles were involved.

Five people, including one child, were taken by ambulance to Atrium Health NorthEast in Concord, one person was flown to a trauma center. The patient who was flown is now listed in serious but stable condition, according to the Highway Patrol.

No other details were released.

