2 seriously injured in separate northeast Charlotte shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in separate shootings in northeast Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

According to Medic, the first incident happened near the intersection of Mallard Creek Road and Rodden Mill Road. The second happened on Johnston Oehler Road, which is near Mallard Creek High School.

Medic said the victims in both shootings were taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the incidents or if anyone is in custody.

The pair of shootings come after a person was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.

Including Saturday’s deadly shooting, there have now been approximately 30 homicides in the city this year.

