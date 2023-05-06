Woman killed after SUV hits boulder, lands in Watauga County creek
State troopers said the crash happened early Monday morning on Highway 421.
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has died days after she was involved in a crash in Watauga County.
According to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened on Highway 421 near Ward Greene Road, just outside of Boone, at approximately 1:20 a.m. on May 1.
Troopers said a 2011 Buick Enclave was traveling north on Highway 421 when it drove off the right side of the road, hit a boulder, causing it to flip and land in a creek.
The driver, identified as 52-year-old Dena Lawrence Comer, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
She died on May 4 at Watauga Medical Center due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Troopers said a preliminary investigation indicates impairment was a contributing factor in the incident.
