Woman killed after SUV hits boulder, lands in Watauga County creek

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has died days after she was involved in a crash in Watauga County.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened on Highway 421 near Ward Greene Road, just outside of Boone, at approximately 1:20 a.m. on May 1.

Troopers said a 2011 Buick Enclave was traveling north on Highway 421 when it drove off the right side of the road, hit a boulder, causing it to flip and land in a creek.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Dena Lawrence Comer, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

She died on May 4 at Watauga Medical Center due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation indicates impairment was a contributing factor in the incident.

