PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman killed after SUV hits boulder, lands in Watauga County creek

State troopers said the crash happened early Monday morning on Highway 421.
A woman died days after she ran off the road, hit a rock and flipped her vehicle in Watauga...
A woman died days after she ran off the road, hit a rock and flipped her vehicle in Watauga County.(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has died days after she was involved in a crash in Watauga County.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened on Highway 421 near Ward Greene Road, just outside of Boone, at approximately 1:20 a.m. on May 1.

Troopers said a 2011 Buick Enclave was traveling north on Highway 421 when it drove off the right side of the road, hit a boulder, causing it to flip and land in a creek.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Dena Lawrence Comer, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

She died on May 4 at Watauga Medical Center due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation indicates impairment was a contributing factor in the incident.

Also Read: Tractor-trailer driver fled from deputies, damaged multiple cars, Boone police say

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crash landed on the Catawba River on Friday morning.
FAA investigating cause of plane’s crash landing into York County river
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
A boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Hickory on Wednesday evening.
16-year-old airlifted to hospital after Catawba County shooting, suspect arrested
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
GRAPHIC: Man jailed for punching umpire at son’s baseball game
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times

Latest News

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.
Police investigating deadly crash in north Charlotte
"Igniting Young Minds One LEGO© Brick at a Time"
BrickEd & More to hold Grand Opening Sunday May 7
Welder-fabricator Stephanie Hoffman-Wedding visited with students and gave demonstrations
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College welcomes Netflix ‘Metal Shop Masters’ star to campus
Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek (left) and Captain Larry Hubbard admire the Robert J. Eury...
‘Model’ Concord police officer honored with Eury Award