Summer-like conditions move in over the next week, chance for showers Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The forecast is still on track for us to get some summer-like conditions in the Carolinas over the next week.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers and storms.

Monday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday: Very warm, PM scattered showers and storms.

We will wrap up this beautiful Saturday partly cloudy and dry but the chances for showers and thunderstorms will return on Sunday.

Rain chances over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s. Most of Sunday will be dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday evening there will be increasing chances for a line of thunderstorms to move from the mountains into the Charlotte metro area; some storms could be strong to severe.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the beginning of the week along with the chances for afternoon thunderstorms.

On Monday, highs will warm into the low to mid-80s and there will be a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon. On Tuesday, some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Friday and next Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

