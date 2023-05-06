PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Summer-like conditions move in over the next week, chance for showers Sunday

A line of thunderstorms could move through the area on Sunday evening.
On Saturday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers, otherwise expect partly sunny skies.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The forecast is still on track for us to get some summer-like conditions in the Carolinas over the next week.

  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers and storms.
  • Monday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers and storms.
  • Tuesday: Very warm, PM scattered showers and storms.

We will wrap up this beautiful Saturday partly cloudy and dry but the chances for showers and thunderstorms will return on Sunday.

Rain chances over the next week
Rain chances over the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s. Most of Sunday will be dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday evening there will be increasing chances for a line of thunderstorms to move from the mountains into the Charlotte metro area; some storms could be strong to severe.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the beginning of the week along with the chances for afternoon thunderstorms.

On Monday, highs will warm into the low to mid-80s and there will be a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon. On Tuesday, some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Friday and next Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crash landed on the Catawba River on Friday morning.
FAA investigating cause of plane’s crash landing into York County river
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
A boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Hickory on Wednesday evening.
16-year-old airlifted to hospital after Catawba County shooting, suspect arrested
Deputies responded to a shooting in Rock Hill on Friday evening.
Deputies respond to deadly shooting in Rock Hill, investigation underway

Latest News

Seven-day forecast
Warming trend begins the weekend, along with chances for scattered showers and storms
Warming trend begins the weekend, along with chances for scattered showers and storms
Warming trend begins the weekend, along with chances for scattered showers and storms
Warming trend begins the weekend, along with chances for scattered showers and storms
.
Rain chances continue to decrease for Saturday – First Alert Weather Day cancelled