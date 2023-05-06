PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College welcomes Netflix ‘Metal Shop Masters’ star to campus

Welder-fabricator Stephanie Hoffman-Wedding visited with students and gave demonstrations
Welder-fabricator Stephanie Hoffman-Wedding visited with students and gave demonstrations
Welder-fabricator Stephanie Hoffman-Wedding visited with students and gave demonstrations(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Stephanie Hoffman-Wedding, star of the Netflix show “Metal Shop Masters,” visited Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s North Campus recently, talking to students about her career as a welder-fabricator and demonstrating her skills in the College’s welding lab.

In addition to her work on “Metal Shop Masters,” a reality show inviting welders to compete for prize money, Hoffman-Wedding works with the American Welding Society to enhance awareness of welding and increase workforce development initiatives. She has worked as a heavy pipe welder, taught welding, and owned her own business, UnderGround Metal Works.

Hoffman-Wedding, a self-described “tomboy,” fell in love with welding as a pre-teen, first learning from her father in his workshop. As a high school student, she took elective welding classes and earned multiple certifications.

“I love the opportunity to encourage future welders, especially women,” said Hoffman-Wedding, who began her career when the industry sported few female faces. “As a woman starting out in a historically male-dominated field, I experienced added pressure and was determined to succeed. Today, the field is welcoming women and recognizing them as excellent welders and has expanded from strictly structural and construction-oriented to a creative, artistic medium.”

Hoffman-Wedding, who has more than 20 years of experience in the business, visited Rowan-Cabarrus thanks to the College’s Women in Engineering and Industrial Technology National Science Foundation Grant.

“We were honored to welcome Stephanie as our guest for the day as we celebrated National Welding Month,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Dean of Technical Programs Zackary Hubbard. “Students were inspired by her skill and her impressive career, and she challenged them to become the next generation of expert welders.”

For more information about the Rowan-Cabarrus welding program, please contact Brandon Hoffner, program chair, at brandon.hoffner@rccc.edu or 704-216-3922. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crash landed on the Catawba River on Friday morning.
FAA investigating cause of plane’s crash landing into York County river
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
A boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Hickory on Wednesday evening.
16-year-old airlifted to hospital after Catawba County shooting, suspect arrested
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
GRAPHIC: Man jailed for punching umpire at son’s baseball game
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times

Latest News

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek (left) and Captain Larry Hubbard admire the Robert J. Eury...
‘Model’ Concord police officer honored with Eury Award
Dr. Barry Sang was awarded emeritus status after serving as a Professor of Religion since 1985.
Catawba College honors retirees and employees for years of service
Among honorary degree recipients will be award-winning music executive Adrian Miller.
Livingstone College to award honorary degree to music executives at May commencement, special announcement made
York County officials are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on Friday...
Investigation underway after missing woman’s body found in York County woods