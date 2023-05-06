PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating deadly crash in north Charlotte

The crash happened on Old Statesville Road on Saturday morning.
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to a fatal crash in north Charlotte early Saturday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 6600 block of Old Statesville Road, which is between Gibbon Road and the I-77 ramp.

Police did not say how many people were killed or if there were any additional injuries.

A WBTV crew at the scene spotted at least two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in the crash, including a tractor-trailer.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

CMPD is investigating the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: 1 killed, 1 injured in 2-car crash on I-485 in northeast Charlotte

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crash landed on the Catawba River on Friday morning.
FAA investigating cause of plane’s crash landing into York County river
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
A boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Hickory on Wednesday evening.
16-year-old airlifted to hospital after Catawba County shooting, suspect arrested
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
GRAPHIC: Man jailed for punching umpire at son’s baseball game
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times

Latest News

A woman died days after she ran off the road, hit a rock and flipped her vehicle in Watauga...
Woman killed after SUV hits boulder, lands in Watauga County creek
"Igniting Young Minds One LEGO© Brick at a Time"
BrickEd & More to hold Grand Opening Sunday May 7
Welder-fabricator Stephanie Hoffman-Wedding visited with students and gave demonstrations
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College welcomes Netflix ‘Metal Shop Masters’ star to campus
Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek (left) and Captain Larry Hubbard admire the Robert J. Eury...
‘Model’ Concord police officer honored with Eury Award