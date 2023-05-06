Police investigating deadly crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to a fatal crash in north Charlotte early Saturday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 6600 block of Old Statesville Road, which is between Gibbon Road and the I-77 ramp.

Police did not say how many people were killed or if there were any additional injuries.

A WBTV crew at the scene spotted at least two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in the crash, including a tractor-trailer.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

CMPD is investigating the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

