PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC police officer, K-9 shot in standoff with barricaded suspect

Oxford Police said both the officer and K-9 are in stable condition.
An officer and a police K-9 were shot by a barricaded suspect in Granville County on Friday...
An officer and a police K-9 were shot by a barricaded suspect in Granville County on Friday evening.(Spectrum News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina police officer was shot while responding to a call on Friday evening, leading to an hours-long standoff in Granville County, officials said.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the K-9 officer was called out to Prospect Avenue in Oxford, which is northeast of Durham, around 6:20 p.m.

While getting out of his vehicle, the officer was met with “rapid succession of gunfire,” and was struck by at least one bullet. He was able to take cover and called for backup.

A second officer was also fired upon by the suspect, but was not hit.

Police said the suspect continued to fire at police vehicles, hitting them numerous times. A K-9 inside one of the vehicles was shot multiple times, but is in stable condition.

Following the officers’ arrival, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home and refused to communicate with authorities.

Several additional agencies were called in to assist Oxford Police, including the sheriff’s offices from Granville, Vance and Durham counties, the Henderson, Wake Forest and Raleigh police departments, and NC State Highway Patrol.

Officials said that after hours of engaging in the standoff, the suspect died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the injured officer is recovering at the hospital and is in stable condition.

No other injuries to law enforcement, first responders or the public were reported.

Related: Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crash landed on the Catawba River on Friday morning.
FAA investigating cause of plane’s crash landing into York County river
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
A boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Hickory on Wednesday evening.
16-year-old airlifted to hospital after Catawba County shooting, suspect arrested
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
GRAPHIC: Man jailed for punching umpire at son’s baseball game

Latest News

A woman died days after she ran off the road, hit a rock and flipped her vehicle in Watauga...
Woman killed after SUV hits boulder, lands in Watauga County creek
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.
Police investigating deadly crash in north Charlotte
"Igniting Young Minds One LEGO© Brick at a Time"
BrickEd & More to hold Grand Opening Sunday May 7
Welder-fabricator Stephanie Hoffman-Wedding visited with students and gave demonstrations
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College welcomes Netflix ‘Metal Shop Masters’ star to campus