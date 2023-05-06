Man killed after being ejected from vehicle during Catawba County crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and flipped multiple times late Friday night in Catawba County.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 18 near Willis Road in the Long View area.

Troopers said a 1999 Cadillac Eldorado was traveling north on Highway 18 when it went off the right side of the roadway and overturned several times.

Officials said the driver of the Cadillac, 29-year-old Vincent Anthony Skidmore, died at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said Skidmore was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

A preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed and reckless driving as contributing factors in the crash.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours following the incident.

