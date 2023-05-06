PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle during Catawba County crash

Troopers said the vehicle flipped multiple times on Highway 18.
A man was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle in Catawba County on Friday night.
A man was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle in Catawba County on Friday night.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and flipped multiple times late Friday night in Catawba County.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 18 near Willis Road in the Long View area.

Troopers said a 1999 Cadillac Eldorado was traveling north on Highway 18 when it went off the right side of the roadway and overturned several times.

Officials said the driver of the Cadillac, 29-year-old Vincent Anthony Skidmore, died at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said Skidmore was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

A preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed and reckless driving as contributing factors in the crash.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours following the incident.

