Man arrested on federal drug charges in Gaston County, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man out of jail on bond was arrested Friday in Gaston County for drug offenses, police said.

According to Gaston County Police, Muhammad Abdur-Rahim was wanted on federal charges for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a felon in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Police learned that Abdur-Rahim was in the area of McAdenville Road in Belmont, and were able to take him into custody.

Following his arrest, a subsequent search of his vehicle led to the discovery of two pounds of crystal meth.

He was served with the existing federal arrest warrants, and also charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Abdur-Rahim is being held at the Gaston County Jail without bond.

Prior to his arrest Friday, he had been out on bond relating to charges in Iredell County, which included possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing to elude arrest, trafficking fentanyl, and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

