Livingstone College to award honorary degree to music executives at May commencement, special announcement made

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College will award seven honorary degrees on Saturday, May 6, during its annual commencement ceremony, that began at 9 a.m. at Varick Auditorium on the campus.

Among honorary degree recipients will be award-winning music executives Adrian Miller and music producer Alexander Warren, aka Lex Lucazi, in addition to commencement speaker Tamika Mallory, social justice activist.

Miller has done it all. From radio disc jockey, A&R, breaking new talent, artist management, label founder/co-owner, masterminding successful digital and real-world marketing campaigns, executive producing, to film and television music supervision, he has been immersed in nearly every facet of the business and understands what it takes to elevate artists to the next level.

As part of commencement, Miller announced a new partnership with Livingstone College to create a recording studio on the campus of Livingstone College, specifically called the Adrian M. Miller Conservatory in Frequency and Harmony” for this contributions to and support of the arts, and the scholarship of the next generation of musical artists and industry changemakers.

Over the course of his career, which included being at Warner Music Group under the tutelage of industry powerhouses Benny Medina and Quincy Jones, Miller has worked with artists that include Cypress Hill, House of Pain, Ice Cube, Giorgio Moroder, Prince, RZA, Rage Against The Machine, OutKast, The Pharcyde, Korn, Warren G, Incubus, Coolio, Method Man, Redman, Funkdoobiest, DJ Muggs/Soul Assassins, Erick Sermon, Keith Murray and Volume 10.

Among his many awards and certifications for hit records, Miller won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance for his work on Anderson .Paak’s hit song Bubblin’, and received the prestigious Cannes Lion Award for his work on the 2018 Apple Music Home Pod commercial by Academy Award-winning writer/director Spike Jonez.

Through his company, XYion, Inc., Miller works extensively with artists, not solely concerned with their music, but in building profitable business strategies that best protect their intellectual property and help them establish foundations for artistic freedom, career success and financial security.

He has been described as “a superb image maker and a moral force, focused and irrepressible” in a Forbes interview covering his expansive career.

Alexander Warren is an award-winning record producer and six-times platinum accredited musician. He appeared on the Grammy nominated “BET” award winning “TI vs Tip” album. He won the Native American Music Award’s Song of the Year and Los Angeles Music Video Award’s Song of the Year. He was nominated for the Canadian Indigenous Music Award and for the Tennessee Hip-Hop Awards.

He is currently the director of creative services in A&R for Xyion.

