Investigation underway after missing woman’s body found in York County woods

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating after a missing woman’s body was found in a wooded area in York County on Friday afternoon.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the body was located near the 2800 block of Sturgis Road, near the Green Earth Basketball Pavilion in Rock Hill.

The coroner identified the body as that of 34-year-old Amanda Brooke Karraker, who was last seen on April 1.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

The coroner’s office and York County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

An autopsy and toxicology report are pending.

