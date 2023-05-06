PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race

Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville,...
Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The early favorite for the Kentucky Derby has been scratched hours before the race.

Forte was declared out of the 149th Derby on Saturday, according to Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers. No immediate reason was announced.

It was the fifth scratch this week from the race.

The colt had stumbled on the track during a workout Thursday, although trainer Todd Pletcher had downplayed it.

Five horses have died at Churchill Downs in recent days, including two trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. He was suspended by the track and had his Derby horse, Lord Miles, scratched.

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarians were at Pletcher’s barn early Saturday to observe and examine Forte, who galloped on the track and then jogged outside the barn. Co-owner Mike Repole was on hand, too.

Forte had a five-race winning streak and was the early 3-1 favorite. That leaves 18 horses to run in the 1 1/4-mile Derby.

It was another pre-Derby disappointment for Repole.

He owned Uncle Mo, the early favorite for the 2011 Derby who was scratched the day before the race. The colt had a gastrointestinal infection and was eventually diagnosed with a rare liver disease. He resumed racing before retiring in November of that year.

Other horses that were scratched this week were Practical Move and Skinner, both because of fever, and Continuar.

Pletcher, a two-time Derby winner, will still saddle Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

Post time for the Derby is shortly before 7 p.m. EDT.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crash landed on the Catawba River on Friday morning.
FAA investigating cause of plane’s crash landing into York County river
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
A boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Hickory on Wednesday evening.
16-year-old airlifted to hospital after Catawba County shooting, suspect arrested
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
GRAPHIC: Man jailed for punching umpire at son’s baseball game
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
FILE - Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw,...
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
Welder-fabricator Stephanie Hoffman-Wedding visited with students and gave demonstrations
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College welcomes Netflix ‘Metal Shop Masters’ star to campus
Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek (left) and Captain Larry Hubbard admire the Robert J. Eury...
‘Model’ Concord police officer honored with Eury Award