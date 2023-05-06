Comfortable weather sticks around, chance for stray shower, storm returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you like warmer weather, you are going to be in for a treat over the next several days.

Today: Sun and cloud mix, mild, stray shower possible.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers and storms.

Monday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers and storms.

Over the next several days we’ll be in for a warming trend with minimal chances for widespread rainfall.

Rain chances over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Today there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s. As a warm front begins to lift to the northeast some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday, mainly west of Charlotte.

Most areas will remain dry allowing tomorrow’s highs to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The warming trend will continue into the start of the workweek with highs running 5-10 degrees above normal. Despite the chance for scattered showers and storms on Monday, highs will still warm into the mid 80s.

On Tuesday, some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Slight chances for isolated showers will continue for Wednesday; expect highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be warm and dry with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

