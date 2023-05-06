BrickEd & More to hold Grand Opening Sunday May 7

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - BrickEd & More, an innovative program that focuses on STEAM education and the use of LEGO© Bricks, will hold its grand opening at its Salisbury location on Sunday, May 7, from 1 to 7 p.m. The new business is located at 1406-B W. Innes St.

The first 50 children will be admitted to the event free and receive a BrickEd bag containing a kit of Lego© bricks and instructions to build a LEGO© structure. The next 150 children will be charged a $10 entrance fee and receive the BrickEd building kit. The fee is admission to all BrickEd creative stations, including robotics, arts and supplies, building with Lego® brick plates, the 3D printer, racetracks, and more. The grand opening is free to adults.

BrickEd is open for creative play and innovation, as well as family activities, Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

BrickEd & More, an outreach program developed by Dr. Shirley Disseler, CEO, and Ryan Disseler of Salisbury, enhances creative learning, engages the mind, and build skills that relate to the real world. “We integrate learning with fun in a creative and inspiring environment,” Dr. Disseler said. She is a professor of education at High Point University, author of the Brick Math Series, and a LEGO© trainer.

BrickEd and More offers a list of exciting and collaborative activities such as on-site field trips, summer camps, tutoring, teacher training, and children’s birthday parties, she said. Adult programming is also available, including company team building, Wine and Design, and Bricks & Beer. Parent’s Night Out is an option one Friday per month. A retail gift shop is open year-round.

During the grand opening, visitors will get a chance to let their imagination run wild throughout the building, she said. Visitors will be invited to stop by creative stations to design a masterpiece with craft supplies or a 3D printer. Light refreshments will be available.

Throughout the year, BrickEd & More offers services and programs for all ages. Summer camps are offered June 5-August 10, including Summer STEAM Camp, Rockin’ Robotics Camp, and Design Engineering Camp. Programs and field trips are also available for public and homeschool students to engage with each other through STEAM classes. Field Trip topics include robotics, chemistry, mathematics, and more. Afterschool programs include tutoring, robotics club, parent/child evening build class, and parent/child architecture build-and-learn class.

For more information about BrickEd & More or to book a service, contact Dr. Shirley Disseler, CEO, at 704-298-1056; Ryan Disseler, Co-Director and Innovation Specialist, at 704.310.0692; the store phone at 704-798-3095, or the website at brickedandmore.com.

