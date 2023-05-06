1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a vehicle and a scooter collided in uptown Charlotte on Saturday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened at the intersection of Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, between Truist Field and Bank of America Stadium.

Police have shut down roadways in the area while they respond to the situation.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Charlotte FC was preparing for a 7:30 p.m. match start time just blocks away from the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

