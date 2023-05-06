PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 dead after vehicle and scooter collide in busy uptown Charlotte area

The crash happened just outside of Truist Field.
A person was killed after a car and scooter collided in Uptown on Saturday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a vehicle and a scooter collided in uptown Charlotte on Saturday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened at the intersection of Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, between Truist Field and Bank of America Stadium.

Police have shut down roadways in the area while they respond to the situation.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Charlotte FC was preparing for a 7:30 p.m. match start time just blocks away from the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

