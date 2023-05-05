PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warming trend begins the weekend, along with chances for scattered showers and storms

Friday will come to a comfortable end with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
High clouds today will make for filtered sunshine with high temperatures warming up into the middle 70s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a warming trend and chances for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

  • Saturday: Partly sunny, mild.
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers and storms.
  • Monday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers and storms.

We will wind down this beautiful Friday with a mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures in the 70s. Tonight, looks partly cloudy and dry with lows in the 50s.

Saturday's high temperatures
Saturday's high temperatures(WBTV First Alert Weather)

The start of the weekend is looking more stable with lower chances for rain. On Saturday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers, otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon as a warm front begins to lift to the northeast. Sunday afternoon will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The warming trend will continue into the start of the work week with highs running 5-10 degrees above normal.

Despite the chance for scattered showers and storms on Monday, highs will still warm into the mid 80s. On Tuesday, some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Slight chances for isolated showers will continue for Wednesday; expect highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday and next Friday will be warm and dry with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

