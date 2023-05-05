US probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
FILE- The Dodge logo is seen on a new Dodge RAM 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks at sunset at a dealership in Springfield, Ill., Aug. 15, 2010. In documents posted Friday, May 5, 2023, U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.(Seth Perlman | AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating whether inoperative door locks and windows can prevent people from getting out of the SUVs during an emergency.

Documents posted Friday on the agency’s website say the probe covers more than 82,000 Journeys from the 2009 model year. The investigation was opened after the woman’s death on Dec. 9.

A complaint filed with the agency says the woman pulled to the side of a road when warning lights started flashing, windshield wipers came on, the horn started honking, windows wouldn’t go down and the doors wouldn’t unlock. The complaint alleged that fire apparently started in the engine and spread, trapping the woman inside.

“The driver was unable to exit the vehicle, resulting in her death,” the agency wrote in documents.

Stellantis, which makes Dodge vehicles, offered sympathy to the woman’s family and said it is cooperating with NHTSA.

Agency documents don’t say where the fire happened, but the Wisconsin State Journal reported in January that 73-year-old Mary Frahm died when her Journey caught fire Dec. 9 near Madison.

Frahm had called her fiance and told him she pulled to the side of the road after the Journey started having electrical problems. Later she called back and said smoke was coming from the dashboard and she could smell burning, the newspaper said. She called 911, but by the time first responders had arrived, flames had engulfed the SUV, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

