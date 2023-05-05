PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip on Feb. 19, 2021. Prominent death penalty opponent Sister Helen Prejean on Wednesday, May 4, 2023, joined others calling on Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to grant death row inmate Glossip a 60-reprieve from his scheduled execution. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday blocked Oklahoma from executing death row inmate Richard Glossip after the state’s attorney general agreed Glossip’s life should be spared.

Glossip had been scheduled to be put to death on May 18 despite statements by new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond that Glossip did not receive a fair trial.

An Oklahoma appeals court subsequently upheld Glossip’s conviction and the state’s pardon and parole board deadlocked in a vote to grant him clemency.

The high court put the execution on hold while it reviews the case. Justice Neil Gorsuch took no part in the case, presumably because he dealt with it earlier as an appeals court judge.

Richard Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 killing of his former boss, Barry Van Treese. (KOCO, OKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A policy about what can and cannot be displayed in Union County classrooms was approved by the...
Union Co. school board approves rule on décor in classrooms
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released this video of a Mustang being seized after its owner was...
CMPD: Man involved in multiple street takeovers arrested, car seized
De'Mallon White was shot and killed inside his Gastonia apartment this past Sunday.
‘He’s very fearful’: Gaston County woman says man was killed in front of his child
A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot

Latest News

FILE - Passengers exit the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station in the Queens borough of...
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency
FILE - Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, and first lady Jill Biden during a...
Jill Biden in UK for King Charles’ coronation, visits No. 10
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
FDA weighing 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase